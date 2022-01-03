“Those interested have the opportunity to change their reality and accelerate their studies”

The labor market increasingly requires greater technological training, since according to figures from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, there is a talent deficit in programming of 46%. For this, the programming academy, Henry, opened a call for the first quarter of 2022 for 2,000 young people as full stack web developers.

The academy has a funding model that is based on an income-sharing agreement, allowing young people to study for free, and start paying for their degree when they obtain the degree and have a paid job.

“Those interested have the opportunity to change their reality, accelerate their studies and obtain an income that, on average, triples or quadruples what they previously earned,” said Martín Bochardt, CEO and founder of Henry.

Along these lines, Bochardt explained that, during the program, workshops and consultancies are offered, so that young people prepare for interviews, improve their profiles and receive advice on salary negotiation.

The academy graduates are hired by more than 300 companies around the world, from unicorns in Latam, to startups in the United States and Europe, such as Rappi, Globant, MercadoLibre, La Haus, among others.

To access the call, you can enter the link www.soyhenry.com and complete a form with personal data.