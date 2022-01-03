Tiktoker paints Selena on a 200 peso bill

Without a doubt, one of the singers who had the most influence in the 90s and today is Selena quintanilla, better known as the “Queen of Tex-Mex “, and for hits like Bidi bidi bom bom, Como la flor, Amor forbidden, and Si una vez.

Selena He has become an icon worldwide, to such an extent that even several famous people have paid tributes to him, such as Jenifer López, Maya Zapata, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato or Ángela Aguilar.

Due to his legacy, it is that recently in social networks A video went viral in which a tiktoker who painted the singer on a 200 peso bill, replacing Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz, illustrious character in the history of Mexico that figure of the paper money.

Replaces Sor Juana by Selena on a ticket, video goes viral

Through your official account TikTok, the makeup artist April Dawe, uploaded a video in which you can see how she makes the transformation of the New Spain writer, in the Tex-Mex queen in a 200 peso bill.

Step by step, the young woman showed the process of changing the image of Juana de Asbaje in Selena, which involved painting the lips, delineating the nose, painting eyelashes and hair, among other actions.

The tiktoker made the change of “look” of Sor Juana to the rhythm of the song “As the flower”.

@abrildawe Reply to @ fans.de_selena.y.hoyeon who is ## fan of ## selena? Like The Flower – Selena

The short that is already viral on the short video platform, has accumulated so far, more than 38 thousand “Likes”, and more of 500 thousand views as well as several comments that have celebrated the creation of the tiktoker.

“Those tickets are the ones we need, those of the axolotl that, Paint Jenni Rivera please, I challenge you to go and buy something with a ticket made up of Jenni Rivera, beautifuloooo, Woooww, how creative you are babe I fit very well, Sor Juana: what a good service neni, Sor Juana bushona ”are some of the comments on the video.

It should be noted that April Dawe is a tiktoker is recognized for painting various celebrities in tickets.

In fact, the base he uses on the 200 peso bill he has also used to paint Kim Loaiza, Rob Dawe, the Dafne sisters and Odalys and on a 1,000 peso bill he painted Rod Contreras.

In the same way, the young influencer also in her profile of TikTok makeup tips, in addition to pointing out the most practical way to recreate certain looks on social networks.

TikTok, today’s social network

The social network TitkTok has had a great growth. In fact, the ByteDance-owned platform managed to surpass one billion users.

Also, according to Cloudflare’s Internet 2021 Year in Review study, TikTok managed to surpass Google, as the most popular site in the world.

Similarly, during last year’s ranking, the platform ranked seventh, surpassed only by Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Amazon.

@abrildawe Making the ticket of @odalysanddafnne ## art ## añonuevo ## adios2021 Quirky – Oleg Kirilkov

