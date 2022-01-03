Tips to help you manage money responsibly during this new year | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

those igitos.Alejandro, let’s fly with you.presenter: amazing.2022 arrives and with the newyear we all set goals.many want to better manage themoney but not how to do it.we invited miriam, fromprotection department tosome advices.Mirian, welcome warm seiathe first tip.>> Thank you very much for theInvitation, Alejandro.the first of the tipsI would check the reportcredit.you are entitled to a free oneevery year.another important thing is to knowuse her credit cards.another, open a bank accountsafe.start the year by opening athat is safe and affordable, andsuitable for your needs.can open a bank accountfree reluctant new yorkwith a character cardautomatic free of charge.and some accept the itin,identification.another of the resolutions isenroll in the best planloan debt extend themfor you.loan paymentsfederals who have extendeduntil May 1, 2022.it’s never too early tostart planning.also, develop and adjustof a budget.start by consulting yourbank statements, credit cardcredit and debit of the lasttrimester.truth?too, you can make a planto pay off your debt.even if you have loanspersonal or accountsWith a financial advisor, you canhelp you work on a planof payment.You can call 311.other resolutions isenroll in a planeven if it is a smallamount, it will help you a littlelittle to add.you can do it and this willserve for an emergencyunexpected or loss ofjob.