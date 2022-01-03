Tom Brady leads Tampa’s comeback against the New York Jets

The stellar quarterback Tom brady coldly led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes to come back and beat the New York Jets 28-24 this Sunday in the NFL.

When Tampa trailed 24-10 at the end of the third quarter, Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, appeared and cheering the team connected with Cameron Brate on a 4-yard touchdown and then another 33-yard TD with Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds to play.

Brady, who improved to 31-8 against the Jets, also tied with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) as the only players with three seasons of 40 or more TD passes.

Tampa Bay is already classified to the playoffs as the leader of the NFL National Conference’s Southern Division.

Tennessee puts Miami in danger

In Tennessee, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes for the local Titans to secure their second straight AFC South title, snapping the Miami Dolphins’ seven-game win streak with a 34-game Sunday win. -3.

The Titans (11-5) won their second consecutive title overall and third in four games to clinch their first consecutive division titles since inception when this franchise was the Houston Oilers and won three straight East Division championships.

They also won 11 games for the second consecutive season for the first time since 2002-2003, and are currently the top favorites in the American Conference after Kansas City lost at Cincinnati this Sunday 34-31.

Miami came in as the first team in NFL history to win seven straight games after a seven-game losing streak. That increase helped push the Dolphins to the third and final wild-card spot in the conference, but this loss seriously hurt their playoff hopes.

Quarterback Tannehill completed 13 of 18 passes for 120 yards and a 127.1 passer rating against the team that selected him eighth in the 2012 draft before trading him to Tennessee in March 2019.

Tannehill is 31-15 as a starter for the Titans with his third straight playoff spot secured.

D “Onta Foreman rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown. Dontrell Hilliard rushed for a 39-yard touchdown and the Titans scored 10 points on a pair of turnovers from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Titans also dropped Tagovailoa three times, a negative season record for the Dolphins quarterback.

Kicker Randy Bullock scored a 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Foreman then increased Tennessee’s lead to 17-3 with a 21-yard rush at the end of halftime. From then on Miami no longer stepped on the end zone and was left with only three points.

Sunday’s NFL results

Cincinnati to Kansas City 34-31

Tampa Bay to NY Jets 28-24

New England to Jacksoville 50-10

Chicago to NY Giants 29-3

LA Rams to Baltimore 20-19

Philadelphia to Washington 20-16

Tennessee to Miami 34-3

Las Vegas to Indianapolis 23-20

Buffalo to Atlanta 29-15

LA Chargers to Denver 34-13

San Francisco to Houston 23-7

New Orleans to Carolina 18-10