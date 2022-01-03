Toni Costa explodes against his followers for criticism of Evelyn Beltrán, his new romance

Toni Costa that for a few weeks has been romantically related to the tiktoker Evelyn Beltran, also known as “La Bichota”, it exploded in social networks, after her followers misrepresented her in a post.

All started when The Spanish dancer shared a video on his Instagram account in which he appears making funny gestures in front of the camera. Although the publication generated hundreds of positive comments in which his followers praised his beauty, there were others who bothered him because they began to hate his supposed girlfriend.

“She would rather offer a home to another and a foreign son, than to wake up at home with her daughter … What a shame that everything is thrown away! “Wrote an Internet user in reference to the alleged relationship he has with Beltrán.

Annoyed with the situation, Toni Costa did not remain silent and wrote: “Each comment of yours is sadder than the previous one …What a mentality is that, by God! This is not the way things are anymore, our daughter will not lack anything, not even the love of her parents, or anything at all, “he sentenced.

However, the comments continued because apparently many Internet users hope that the dancer will reconcile with Adamari López.

“You have a princess to raise, do not be like other men who leave their children to go raise the children of others, man is the one who can make his family happy, not those who go and look for another family, “wrote a user of the social network.

To which Toni immediately replied: “Ma’am, I don’t know what novel you saw, but nothing you’re talking about is with me, relax it is more than proven what kind of father I am, please ma’am PLEASE “.

Finally, what ended up enraging Toni were a series of offensive comments against the famous tiktoker in which they assure that she would not be the best stepmother for Alaïa after having abandoned her son.

“If Toni’s girlfriend left her son to go with him, how is she going to take care of Toni’s daughter?“wrote an Internet user. To which the ex of Adamari López did not hesitate to answer sharply and in capital letters:” LIE! “, coming out in defense of his supposed partner.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán

Photo: YouTube “Chisme No Like”

So far neither Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán have made their relationship official. A few weeks ago the program “Gossip no like” released a photograph of the couple in a very romantic attitude during a dinner with some friends.