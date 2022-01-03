Toni Costa GETS ANGRY against the fans and defends his new BRIDE from criticism and insults

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

The rumors of the supposed love affair between the Spanish dancer are getting louder Toni Costa and the mexican model Evelyn Beltran. And it is that although it has not yet been confirmed that they are a couple, social networks have already taken it for granted, a situation that ended up tiring the ex of Adamari Lopez, who recently exploded against his followers.

The dancer put an up to here on his account Instagram when the criticism and insults against Evelyn Beltran they rose in tone. Even some users they accused him of being a bad father, prompting Costa to respond vigorously against the offensive comments.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary in “The Matrix” for research on leukemia

Keanu Reeves returned to show his humanity after the premiere of “The Matrix”, the fourth …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved