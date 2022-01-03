Toni Costa GETS ANGRY against the fans and defends his new BRIDE from criticism and insults

The rumors of the supposed love affair between the Spanish dancer are getting louder Toni Costa and the mexican model Evelyn Beltran. And it is that although it has not yet been confirmed that they are a couple, social networks have already taken it for granted, a situation that ended up tiring the ex of Adamari Lopez, who recently exploded against his followers.

The dancer put an up to here on his account Instagram when the criticism and insults against Evelyn Beltran they rose in tone. Even some users they accused him of being a bad father, prompting Costa to respond vigorously against the offensive comments.

It all happened when the Spanish published a reel in which he appeared making some gestures to the rhythm of the music. Several people compared him to the singer Marc Anthony and that is how the dancer began to respond to some comments and to interact with his followers.

Although most of his fans sent him positive and congratulatory messages, some others were quick to reproach him, once again, for his separation from the Puerto Rican presenter. It was at this point that the situation became tense.

“She prefers to offer a home to another and to another’s son, than to wake up at home with her daughter … What a shame that she throws everything away!” Criticized one user.

To which Toni replied: “Each comment of yours is sadder than the last” (…) “What a mentality is that, by God! This is not how things are, our daughter will not lack anything, not the love of her parents, or anything at all,” he said.

But things did not stop there. Another netizen hinted that the artist had left his family to find another.

“You have a princess to raise, do not be like other men who leave their children to go and raise the children of others, man is the one who can make their family happy, not those who go and look for another family,” he snapped.

Here Toni already responded with capital letters: “Ma’am, I don’t know what novel you saw, but nothing he’s talking about goes with meRelax, it’s more than proven what kind of father I am, please, ma’am, PLEASE. ”

However, the criticism increased in level and someone ended up insulting the actress Evelyn Beltran, to which the dancer could no longer and finally enraged by the words of his followers:

“Tremendous men and women who look more beautiful in silence. You must be beautiful without saying so much shit … – Try it”, sentenced the ex of Adamari.

There were even those who assured that Beltrán is a bad stepmother for his daughter: “If Toni’s girlfriend left her son to go with him, how is she going to take care of Toni’s daughter?”. The Spanish came out to defend the actress with a LIE! in uppercase and stopped responding to messages.

This is not the first time that the Spaniard has been the subject of criticism and speculation about his private life. Last October he was also forced to make clear what his sexual preference after several of his followers claimed that he was bisexual.

Others have blamed him for breaking up with their mother. daughter Alaïa, as they accuse him of allegedly having been unfaithful to the presenter.

