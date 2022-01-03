Tragedy in music: Mocedades singer dies at 60 after weeks in hospital

Urdúliz, Spain.- This Sunday, January 2, it was reported that one of the members of the mythical Spanish group, Youth, lost his life at age 60, after his hospitalization on December 11, 2021.

Is about Ana Bejerano, who served as the main voice of the group replacing Amaya Uranga. Passed away in the Urdúliz Hospital, after a serious problem in the digestive system for which she was admitted to the medical center.

The artist was a key figure in the group from 1984 to 1993, when she decided to undertake new projects as a soloist. But he returned to Mocedades in 2018 at the request of fellow member Javier Garay.

In 2021 they resumed their tour of the 50th anniversary of the band and premiered their song That the world does not end during a tribute concert in Madrid, accompanied by other singers.

According to the family, the funeral of Ana Bejerano will take place on Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m., Spanish time, in the church of Santa Ana, located in the Las Arenas neighborhood of the municipality of Guecho, in Biscay.

Source: Publimetro and El Mundo