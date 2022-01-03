Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr cited by NY Attorney General

New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two older children, demanding their testimony in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing released Monday.

The subpoenas for Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Ivanka Trump stem from an investigation “into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, according to the filing.

Attorneys for the Trumps and James’ office received messages seeking comment.

The attorney general’s attempt to obtain the former president’s testimony was reported in December, but Monday’s court filing was the first public revelation that investigators were also seeking information on Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Trumps are expected to file court papers to vacate the subpoenas, setting up a legal fight similar to the one that took place last year after James’s office subpoenaed another Trump son.

Trump sued James last month, trying to end the investigation after she asked him to come forward for a deposition on January 7. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that the investigation has violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly defame Trump and his associates.”

Monday’s court filing was the first public acknowledgment by the attorney general’s office that it has previously cited Trump’s testimony.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or asset tax officials, inflating them for favorable loan terms or downgrading them for tax savings.

James’ investigators interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, last year as part of the investigation. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena for the minor Trumps and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled statement.

Although the civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation conducted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, James’s office has participated in both. Earlier this year, former district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the real estate mogul’s tax records after a multi-year fight that reached the United States Supreme Court twice.

Before leaving office at the end of last year, Vance convened a new grand jury to hear the evidence as he weighed whether to pursue further indictments in the investigation, which led to charges of tax fraud in July against the Trump Organization and its former director. financier Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are related, at least in part, to allegations made in press reports and by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil investigation for records related to Trump’s northern Manhattan estate, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received to place the land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas looking for many of the same records.

James’ office has also investigated similar issues involving a Trump office building in New York, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. His office also won a series of court decisions that forced Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over stacks of records.