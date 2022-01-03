UFC: Conor McGregor gets closer to lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor could come back in a big way this year. Despite having two defeats in 2021, the Irishman will have the opportunity to fight for the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.

The Brazilian gave entry to the possibility so that ‘Notorious’ could become the challenger. And now the reports indicate that the UFC plans to award this duel to the highest paid in the company.

During a video in Youtube the former fighter, Chael Sonnen, spoke about the chances the Irishman would have and rise to the octagon in a duel for the scepter. He also pointed out that Oliveira’s wishes have helped the fight come to life.

“There is a story going around, that Conor McGregor is going to return directly to a title fight with Charles Oliveira. To back up that story there is a guy who has a say in this called Oliveira. Charles said, ‘Justin Gaethje, you’ve done everything right and it’s not disrespectful, but step aside, I’m getting my red panties night, ‘”Sonnen said.

Even though Justin Gaethje is next in turn, finally UFC will fulfill the whim of the former double champion and it will give you the possibility to once again aspire to be crowned in the company: “Oliveira can do what is best for him and has made it very clear that to put aside the number one contender, whoever it. Even if it turns out to be Justin Gaethje “;

For now the impediment facing the brawl for McGregor is recovery time. After the fracture he suffered at UFC 264, the Irishman is just about to return to MMA training. At first Oliveira had talked about doing the fight for UFC 271, however this seems far away.