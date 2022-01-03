University and marketing hand in hand, your best ally to save your economy

Admin 12 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 40 Views

2022 started in a great way for Universitario de Deportes, which has begun to inject a large amount of money into its coffers thanks to its good marketing campaigns and looks favorably on 2022, where it will play League 1 and La Liga. Libertadores Cup.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

King Kong Ortiz recovered from two falls and left Charles Martin hanging from the ropes [Video]

After 14 months without a fight, King Kong Ortiz came into this fight as a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved