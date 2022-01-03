University and marketing hand in hand, your best ally to save your economy

2022 started in a great way for Universitario de Deportes, which has begun to inject a large amount of money into its coffers thanks to its good marketing campaigns and looks favorably on 2022, where it will play League 1 and La Liga. Libertadores Cup.

Yes, the economy of academic It has taken a 180-degree turn and now cream fans will be able to sleep peacefully, because – under the guidance of Jean Ferrari- finances are going from strength to strength and the problems that have grown with the last temporary administrations already have a solution.

Even, to the joy of all the merengue fans, Jean Ferrari, administrator of the ‘U’, confirmed – yesterday – that the club will receive a substantial profit of more than eight million ‘coconuts’ for the arrival of a new sponsor.

But that is not all. The ingenious marketing campaigns such as the Monumental Tour, the Cream Night, among others, are also allowing the institution to receive large sums of money, which have been helping to pay off the club’s debt with SUNAT.

Thus, Gregorio Pérez and company now only have to focus on having a good campaign, both in Peruvian football (League 1) and the Copa Libertadores, which will start -for them- in February. The fans are excited about 2022 and the star ’27’ is an obsession.

Cream coffers are filled

These are the sums of money the ‘U’ is earning for their excellent marketing campaigns.