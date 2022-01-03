US Telecom Operators Refuse to Postpone 5G Network Launch

AT&T and Verizon indicated that they will not delay the planned date for the network’s launch, although they may not deploy towers near certain airports for six months.

Telecommunications operators AT&T and Verizon on Sunday rejected the recommendation of the US authorities to postpone the launch of the new 5G communications network, which, according to the airlines, could affect aircraft electronics, which could pose a security risk, Bloomberg reports.

Last Friday, the Secretary of Transportation of the United States, Pete Buttigieg, and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, asked the companies to delay “for a short additional period of no more than two weeks” the commissioning. launch of the new 5G wireless service, scheduled for January 5. “Band C commercial service would begin, as planned, in January, with certain exceptions around priority airports,” the text says.

Likewise, the commercial group Airlines for America affirmed this Sunday that due to the launch of the 5G network there could be up to 350,000 commercial flights affected per year at a cost of $ 2.1 billion.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg and AT&T CEO John Stankey replied in a joint letter that accepting the proposal would be “an irresponsible denial of the operational control necessary to deploy world-class communications networks and globally competitive. ” However, Vestberg and Stankey indicated that they may not deploy towers near certain airports for six months.