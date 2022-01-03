Vicente Fernández and the millionaire figure he paid for each of his luxurious charro suits

Vicente Fernandez, in his more than 45 years of artistic career, He always distinguished himself by going on stage with spectacular charro suits designed exclusively for him.

After the death of “Charro de Huentitán”, which occurred on December 12, more details have been released about the eccentric life he led surrounded by luxuries, such as his collection of miniature horses, a unique breed in Mexico created on his ranch “Los tres potrillos”, as well as the cost he paid for each of the suits that were custom made.

According to the information in the magazine TV Notes, Don Vicente Fernández’s charro suits were made with the finest fabrics by the hands of his personal tailor Lucio Díaz Ugalde, who has an exclusive workshop in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco.

According to the publication, Vicente Fernández met Don Lucio in Mexico City through the singer Antonio Aguilar, since he also designed his charro suits for him.

How much did each Vicente Fernández charro suit cost?

The weight of each of the costumes of the “Charro de Huentitán” was 6 kilos on average, due to the details in rhinestones and precious metals that adorned it.

It is known that the interpreter of “Divine Women” He came to pay up to 350 thousand pesos for each charro suit that he used in his presentations.

So far without a doubt What could be considered as his most valuable wardrobe was the one he wore in the Plaza de Toros México in his historic 1984 concert. . It is known that the inside of the hat was embroidered with an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe and her grandson Alex Fernández a few days ago at the concert he gave with his father Alejandro Fernández, in Guadalajara, he wore that same costume as a tribute.