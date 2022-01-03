VIDEO: Alicia Machado shows off her figure in a string thong when she comes out of the water

Alicia Machado started the year by posting on her Instagram stories a video that delighted her millions of fans: she appears in the sea, coming out of the water and running towards the beach while wearing her spectacular figure in a black micro bikini with a string thong. His dark glasses (which he wears everywhere) could not be absent.

2021 brought many satisfactions to the beautiful Venezuelan, who celebrated on December 31 with his daughter Dinorah, sharing a photo in which the two appear on the beach holding flares. The message Alicia wrote was: “Happy year 🎊🎆 2022! We always go for more together! Health love and prosperity! Thank you 🙏🏻 universal! “

Alicia is single again, and she does not stop showing on her social networks her arduous exercise routines that have helped her look so good. In a recent video the winner of reality show “The House of the Famous” appears wearing patterned leggings and with his coach Orlando Monterrosa, who supervises their movements.

