VIDEO: Maribel Guardia enjoys the first sunset of 2022 with a tremendous white swimsuit

Mexico City.- The beautiful actress and singer Maribel guard he knows very well how to stay in shape and always fresh, as his silhouette is one of the most praised in the Mexican show.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

This was made more than clear during the beginning of 2022, because through his account Instagram shared a video in which he can be seen taking a walk in the Beach with a swimsuit two-piece white.

Sunset of the first day of the year 2022. Thank you God for the gift of life, “wrote the Costa Rican artist.

In the publication, the famous 62-year-old takes the opportunity to show off her incredible flat stomach, her wide hips and her small waist, while enjoying the first sunset of the year.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved and acclaimed stars of entertainment, because thanks to her enormous beauty, jovial appearance and inexhaustible energy she has conquered her more than 7.2 million followers.

It should be remembered that just a few days ago, the actress of Televisa He received strong criticism on social networks for the appearance of his face and for an outfit that users disapproved of.

Several netizens left Maribel with everything for a snapshot in which her figure shines with a dress red and recommended that he not wear such youthful outfits, in addition, they accused him of abusing the botox.

Source: Instagram @maribelguardia