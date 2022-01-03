Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Monday, January 3

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues her legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Don’t give up on your battle to improve yourself and achieve your goals. Continue patiently to piece together the puzzle of your life. Demand, ask, demand what you deserve, since you will be correct in almost all your decisions. Your inner voice never fails you, Aries. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 26.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You’re in luck, take advantage of it. You now get the help you need in relation to a project that you have been planning for a long time. Someone who did not agree with your plans, supports you financially. You will do more in less time. Everything positive is accentuated for you today. Lucky numbers: 6, 40, 38.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Put your feet firmly on the ground and awaken to new realities. Give the opportunity to that person who has a lot to offer you and eliminate from your life the one who until now has not fulfilled you. Remove all those stones that stand in the way. Don’t keep believing in promises that never come true. Lucky numbers: 15, 50, 23.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Insecurity will become a thing of the past. You will now have greater fluency and power of conviction when expressing yourself. Your professionalism will be evident in everything you do, Cancer. You will be able to put all your ideas into practice and you will have the support of bosses or superiors. Lucky numbers: 11, 39, 18.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Ignore the pressures or demands of those who work alongside you. Don’t let yourself be manipulated or accept more responsibilities than you already have. Free yourself from what ties or depresses you. Be more conservative when investing or spending money. It is time to save and not to spend. Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 48.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Make your dreams. The determination and interest that you put in your work or studies will be the key to your success in life. A family problem, even if you don’t want it, could indirectly affect you by influencing your plans, especially those you have for today. Lucky numbers: 9, 45, 31.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Start today to erase from your mind those mistakes of which you live eternally sorry and lock the guilt in the trunk of forgetfulness. Don’t be your own judge, Libra, be flexible and flow with life. Enjoy even your mistakes. Learn to love yourself and forgive yourself. Lucky numbers: 46, 7, 20.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Shows of affection, respect and affection on the part of family members or coworkers will not be lacking. Someone special will take the opportunity to tell you how much he loves you and will demand a response from you. Do not rush, think things through and you will feel satisfied and proud of your decisions. Lucky numbers: 25, 18, 29.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Pay attention to any difficult situation so that no major consequences arise. A close relative will create problems for you on a personal level. You will have to use all your cunning to prevent him from continuing to get where he has not been invited with his ideas or his way of thinking and acting. Lucky numbers: 18, 5, 21.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Economically you go ahead and all sentimental relationship will enjoy stability. Take action on your health. Don’t neglect that important aspect of your life. Take care of those little ailments that afflict you on time. Don’t downplay the warnings your body gives you. Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 42.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Anything that is communication is favorably emphasized to you. You become emotionally strong. You will laugh at what made you cry before, no one will be able to affect or bother you like before. You will meet someone who will contribute to your development both professionally and personally. Lucky numbers: 22, 11, 3.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Face your potential enemies with the truth. Do not be afraid of what they will say and assert your rights. Adjust your budget as unplanned expenses could occur. Ask for the collaboration of those who share or work with you so that you can organize yourself effectively. Lucky numbers: 33, 10, 27.