What does Orbelín Pineda need to play for Celta de Vigo?

One more Mexican footballer will fulfill the European dream: Orbelín Pineda He is already a player of the Celta Vigo, but at the moment he has not been able to be registered because the Galician team has occupied the non-community places.

According to a report by AS, the contract of the former Cruz Azul player and Chivas started this January 1, but what must happen so that Orbelín Pineda I can play with him now Celtic?

Nowadays Renato tapia, Franco Cervi Y Thiago galhardo They are the extra-community of the Celtic, but the last two are speeding up the process that grants them Italian nationality to free a place.

As soon as someone receives the official document, Orbelín Pineda, 25-year-old midfielder, will be able to put himself at the command of the Argentine Eduardo Coudet, coach of the Celtic in The league.

Pineda Alvarado this winter market arrives free after not renewing with Blue Cross, set to which he arrived for him Closing 2019 and with which he conquered the title of MX League, ending a nearly 24-year drought.

It also shone with Chivas de Guadalajara by winning the Closing 2017 and the Concacaf Champions League 2018, participating in the Club World Cup, his last tournament as a rojiblanco.

The Celta Vigo navigates in position 14 of the classification of The league, with 20 points in 18 games played, so the signing of Orbelín is key to give arms to Chacho Coudet.