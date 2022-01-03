What is Apple One, what services it includes, how to contract and its plans

Services that includes

The services included in Apple One are Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, iCloud + and Apple Fitness +. In them, there are original Apple movies and series, more than 200 games, million songs and many other content for all tastes, designed for all types of users, everything you need for a wide range of entertainment in your day to day.

Apple Music It consists of the company’s streaming music service, available from Apple and Android devices. It has millions of songs and the possibility of downloading songs to listen to them offline or create playlists. Its cheapest price individually is 4.99 euros per month, with an individual plan of 9.99 euros and a family plan of 14.99 euros.

It consists of the company’s streaming music service, available from Apple and Android devices. It has millions of songs and the possibility of downloading songs to listen to them offline or create playlists. Its cheapest price individually is 4.99 euros per month, with an individual plan of 9.99 euros and a family plan of 14.99 euros. Apple TV + , service with series, films and documentaries exclusive to the company. It has no third party content. Its price is only 4.99 euros per month.

, service with series, films and documentaries exclusive to the company. It has no third party content. Its price is only 4.99 euros per month. Apple arcade , gaming platform with more than 100 Arcade games that you can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. It has a price of 4.99 euros per month.

, gaming platform with more than 100 Arcade games that you can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV. It has a price of 4.99 euros per month. iCloud , is the company’s cloud storage service. You can manage files manually. Its price depends on the contracted plan, from 0 euros for 5 GB free.

, is the company’s cloud storage service. You can manage files manually. Its price depends on the contracted plan, from 0 euros for 5 GB free. Apple Fitness +, an app for athletes designed for all types of training, with videos created by professional athletes. Its price alone is 9.99 euros per month or 79.99 euros per year.

In some countries it also has Apple News +, with the possibility of receiving exclusive press content.

to subscribe

If you want to access Apple One and take advantage of its services and advantages, we will tell you how you can do it very simple way and what are the price plans that it has to know which is the one that interests you the most according to the use you are going to give it and the budget you have for that purpose.

Pricing plans

Pricing plans are the individual at 14.95 euros a month, family at 19.95 euros monthly or premium at 28.95 euros a month. One of its main advantages is that you can try it for free to know how it works and if it is of interest to you. You pay for all services from the same place, since you will manage your account from the same place, with the possibility of canceling whenever you want as there is no commitment.

With the individual plan you will access Music, TV +, Arcade and iCloud + with 50 GB, while with The familiar your iCloud account is up to 200 GB with the possibility of sharing with up to 5 people and the modality Premium In addition to a 2TB space in iCloud and the possibility of sharing with up to 5 people, it includes Fitness +.

How to do it

There are several options for subscribing to Apple One. If you have an iPhone with iOS 14, an iPad with iPadOS 14, or a Mac with macOS Big Sur, you can give here . You will have to update to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS or macOS Another thing you can do is search your device for the Apple One option or go to Settings, Account and Subscriptions.

Once you have subscribed to any of the services, or without having any of them, the option to access a plan. You can choose the plan that most interests you, with the possibility of try one month free the services you haven’t used yet. Then you will complete the payment and it will already be hired, ready to use whenever you want.

Once you sign up for a plan, the services active so far are eliminated, except iCloud, since in this case you can keep the plan contracted individually or cancel it. You will pay what corresponds each month, except if you decide to cancel it.

How to use

Once you have subscribed, you can enjoy this service in all platforms on which they are available, including some smart TVs, websites, Android (in the case of Apple Music), Apple Fitness + on Apple Watch, and third-party streaming devices. You just have to access the corresponding one and start using the service from your account. In each of the services you can enter and use it as usual.

With the Family or Premium plan, each user can enter with their own Apple ID. In this way, the recommendations are personalized and the access is private, so that you can use your account as you want without being influenced by how others use it. Account individual cannot be shared, being the most suitable if only you use Apple services and do not want to spend more money unnecessarily.

With the Family Plan, you just have to choose what you want to share, invite members of your family to join and take advantage of its benefits. You will be able to indicate their name, role, age and add members in the Family section, in addition to other shared functions such as sharing purchases, time of use, location, storage, Apple Music and more. When other people accept the invitation, Family Sharing appears configured on the devices of all family members and each decides what to use and share.

If you want more storage with iCloud, which offers you 5 GB for free, you will have to switch to one of the plans that offers you the capacity you need. You can also configure it from the service itself if you keep it active.

What I need

Apple One services have certain requirements, specifically for the devices, so we will tell you which are the devices on which you can access it correctly. In case it does not go away, you must update your operating system to the latest version for correct operation.

The service goes correctly in all your Apple devices, including iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14 or later. They also work with Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later and Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later. If you subscribe from another device, you can use Apple One on any version of macOS prior to macOS Big Sur. Apple Fitness + needs to be used on Apple Watch Series 3 or later.