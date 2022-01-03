WhatsApp 2022 | How to see the messages deleted by your partner again | What did it say | Deleted messages | Applications | Trick | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did your partner delete a message from WhatsApp and never wrote to you again? There are a variety of methods to know what sent you just by having an application on your cell phone. This trick will become the most used in 2022 and should not be missing on your smartphone.

Remember that this method only works for Android devices since on iPhone it is almost impossible to recover a text that has been deleted by someone else, such as your partner. Follow all the steps to use it in WhatsApp .

LOOK: WhatsApp: what does the person with the arms in “X” mean

HOW TO RECOVER THE DELETED MESSAGE FROM YOUR PARTNER IN WHATSAPP

WAMR: This application allows you to recover deleted conversations and even photos and videos that have been deleted in a short time. When you install it from Google play You must grant her the permissions to access the notifications and she will save all the content of the notifications so that you can read the messages that are deleted from WhatsApp.

Remember that to see the deleted WhatsApp messages again, you can install one of the two applications. (Photo: MAG)

WhatsRemoved +: It is one of the most popular and, like WAMR, it will also request permissions to access your notifications. That way you can store all the messages and even those that have been deleted by your partner. You can download it from the Google play .

Although both work, they can break with the privacy principle of WhatsApp, so it is better to clarify to the other person that you have a message retriever installed on your Android mobile device.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.