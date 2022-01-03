WhatsApp | Does the emoji of the person with the hands on the head mean | Person Gesturing OK | Meaning | 2022 | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Has this emoji ever been sent to you? There are many people who comment or converse based on emoticons in order to reinforce their sentences in WhatsApp . While most of them have an explicit meaning, others need further interpretation.

One of the emojis that many always try to find an explanation is the person with their hands on their head. If you thought that this is someone who is trying to protect themselves from a stone or something, you are very wrong. Here we give you details of this emoticon of WhatsApp .

WHAT DOES THE EMOJI OF THE PERSON WITH THE HANDS ON THE HEAD MEAN IN WHATSAPP

In order to know the meaning of the emoji of the person with his hands on his head, we must visit Emojipedia .

. This website tells us the meaning of all WhatsApp emojis.

In the case of the person with the hands on the head it means “Ok”.

Likewise, it also serves to say “it’s okay.”

It is also known in English as “Person Gesturing OK “

Know what the emoji of the person with the hands on the head really means in WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

BY WHAT OTHER NAMES IS HE KNOWN

Dancer

Hands on head

