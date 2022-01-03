WhatsApp: how to add music to your statuses without installing strange apps on your cell phone? | Trick | Android | iOS | iPhone | Technology

If you usually use WhatsApp to share state, surely you have noticed that the instant messaging app does not accept that you insert your favorite music, something that you can do on Instagram. Fortunately, there is a trick, available for Android and ios, which allows you to add any song and the best thing is that you will not have to download any strange app on your telephone smart. Here we teach you how to do it.

It is not a secret that state WhatsApp is one of the functions most used by users of this app instant messenger which is available on Android and iOS. Thanks to this feature, people can temporarily upload an image or video that will only be available for 24 hours, after that period of time it will be automatically deleted.

Despite their popularity, WhatsApp statuses have quite a few limitations. For example, it is not possible to add background music, as Instagram does. Fortunately, there is a trick to achieve this and you do not need to download strange apps. In addition, it works with any smartphone, be it Android or iPhone. Would you like to learn it?

How to add music to your WhatsApp statuses?

1. Login to Play Store or App Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. Once you have updated the application, place your phone on a flat surface (bed, table, etc.) and search for your favorite song in Spotify.

3. Try to identify the part that you like the most, remember that WhatsApp statuses only last 30 seconds.

4. Open WhatsApp and enter the states.

5. Go back to Spotify to start playing the song.

7. When the music reaches your favorite part, hit the record button. WhatsApp will make a recording that will be the music on a dark background.

8. That would be it. Once you have added your favorite song, you can add text to the background, you can also decorate it with stickers, emojis, text or any other element you want.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way let the other person know that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

