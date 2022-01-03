WhatsApp | WhatsApp Business | Applications | Differences | Versus | Smartphone | Companies | Comparison | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Are you going to use WhatsApp Business to get your things done? Many people like to use WhatsApp to chat, but sometimes you need certain tools that only the business version has. Can I download it without losing conversations? Sure, but you must know what each one has that makes it different.

While the first difference between WhatsApp Y WhatsApp Business It is found that the second is for companies or small businesses, this does not prevent you from communicating with whoever you want at any time. Here are 5 other things you might not know about the business app.

WHATSAPP VS WHATSAPP BUSINESS: DIFFERENCES

Schedule messages

With WhatsApp Business you can program when a message is sent automatically in case a person writes a certain word. For example, if he says “thank you”, then the text you have prepared may be sent.

Publish sales catalog

One of the things that you cannot do in normal WhatsApp is to publish your entire catalog of offers and products, different from WhatsApp Business. In it, even the person can know the price of each of the products.

This is how you can leave a message in case your friends write you to WhatsApp Business. (Photo: MAG)

Automatic responses

In case they write you good morning, you can send a predetermined message informing you that you cannot reply at that time and that they contact you the next day. You can also indicate what your arrival and departure times are.

Make payments and purchases online

In the coming months, online payments will arrive by WhatsApp from where you can send and transfer money to your liking, very similar to a Yape or Plin.

Different logo

One of the things that many do not know is that WhatsApp Business has a different logo than traditional WhatsApp. In the first we have a large letter “B”, while in the second we have a telephone.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.