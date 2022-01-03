When, at what time and on which channel to watch the Liga MX match LIVE?

The start of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament is just around the corner. Next Thursday, January 6, Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis will kick off the contest at 9:00 p.m., in SLP, while The National University Club will make its stellar debut on Sunday 9.

Toluca will be the rival. The same team that Pumas UNAM eliminated in the repechage of the past Grita México Apertura 2021 today will meet those led by Andrés Lillini in their debut in the championship. The game will be played in Ciudad Universitaria and the mission is only one: start with a victory, with the right foot.

For now the only signing available to the University is that of Omar Islas, from the Tabasco subsidiary. To this is added that the DT does not know if he will have Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Washington Corozo available, both of whom are interested in Brazil for next season. They could seal their exits from the club this week.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The Red Devils of Toluca They will visit the University Olympic Stadium to face the UNAM Pumas next Sunday, January 9, at 12:00 p.m.. The match will be valid for matchday 1 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament.

Hours by country

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: where and how to watch the match LIVE?

TUDN will be the only channel that broadcasts the debut of the UNAM Pumas in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament against Toluca. In the United States, meanwhile, the meeting between auriazules and choriceros will be televised by TUDN and Univisión.

TUDN

SKY: 547 (SD) / 1547 (HD)

Star TV: 510 (SD)

izzi: 501 (SD) / 890 (HD)

Totalplay: 503 (SD)