When can the Xiaomi 12 be purchased outside of China?

The new Xiaomi 12 series will reach the rest of the markets at the end of February or the beginning of March 2022.

A few days ago, the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi presented in society its new range of franchise terminals, which is made up of two high-end smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro and a mid-high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12X.

Once the new flagships of the Chinese giant have already been presented, the question that remains to be clarified is when you can buy any of these three versions of the Xiaomi 12 series outside of China. This is all we know so far of the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 to global markets.

The Xiaomi 12 family will take a little longer to leave China than its predecessors, the Xiaomi 11

As the guys from Android Authority tell us, the well-known filter Mukul Sharma has shared with the My Smart Price medium that the Xiaomi 12 series will be launched outside of China in late February or early March 2022.

In this sense and according to this informant, the launch of these new terminals in India would also occur on these dates or perhaps a little later.

This would mean that the Xiaomi 12 will take a little longer to leave China than its predecessor, the Xiaomi 11, since it was launched in China at the end of December 2020 and reached global markets in early February 2021.

The main difference between the three devices that are part of this new range of smartphones of the Chinese brand is that the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are equipped with the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the Xiaomi 12X It has the Snapdragon 870. Likewise, the Xiaomi 12 Pro differs from the base model in that it has a screen with QHD + resolution, a higher capacity battery, 4,600 mAh, and a faster charge, 120W, and a more complete rear camera module composed of three 50 megapixel sensors.

These three terminals are already on sale in China for 3,699 yuan, about 515 euros to change, 4,699 yuan, about 650 euros to change and 2,999 yuan, about 415 euros to change respectively, although, as usual, these prices are expected to increase when they reach global markets.

