Why did Bitcoin fail to hit $ 100,000 despite the predictions?

Despite the biggest cryptocurrency enthusiasts forecasting that Bitcoin would hit $ 100,000 before December 31, its value barely hit $ 68,990 in November. It is currently worth the same as it was worth in January 2021.

Projections at the beginning of 2021 held that Bitcoin would hit the $ 100,000 barrier in value before the year ended, however, not even the media boost that the adoption of that cryptocurrency as legal tender in El Salvador was enough. to make it.

This is due to the fact that in the enormous panorama of the crypto-asset exchange, where different cryptocurrencies are becoming stronger and stronger (as in the case of Ethereum), there are other factors that have influenced so that the price of Bitcoin is not able to boost, same as subsists by the speculations of the same market.

Given this, Bill Barhydt, an expert in the field and considered a “bull” in the context of crypto for being the CEO of a trading company, such as Abra, points out that one of the main causes why the objective was not achieved was because of the role played by China.

Towards the end of September, that country issued a statement through its central bank in which it detailed that transactions with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, were prohibited, something that immediately impacted the value of the virtual currency that was booming in these dates.

In addition, with the announcement, many Bitcoin miners who had settled in Chinese territory to produce more cryptocurrencies on their super computers also left the country, which is why the Chinese government pointed out that this was seriously damaging the country’s environment.

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021. Photo: EDH / Archive

Likewise, the decisions of the United States Federal Reserve, which in October announced that it could regulate the crypto market, generated red numbers in the value of Bitcoin due to the speculations that were around, this despite the fact that worldwide many more People are getting closer and closer to these types of digital assets.

However, experts in the field, including billionaires, consider that this cryptocurrency will hardly reach the values ​​that the Bitcoin maximalists project, much less consider that it could replace gold as a source or backup of money, due to this volatile characteristic.

The above is because Bitcoin as such does not have a real or physical endorsement that allows it to assign a value to it, but rather, it is the speculation of the same market that is responsible for increasing or subtracting digits in its price, something that has been criticized by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund because, being a highly fluctuating market, it could cause very high risks to developing economies, as in the specific case of El Salvador.

For his part, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, affirmed in a tweet that his forecasts for this year are that Bitcoin will finally reach the mythical sum of $ 100,000, at the same time that he pointed out that two more countries could follow in El’s footsteps. Salvador and adopt that cryptocurrency as legal tender.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency, which reached its all-time high in the second week of November ($ 68,990), has failed to recover after it started falling from that peak and is currently trading at $ 47,000, that is, the same price. I had in January 2021.