Why it is important that your VPN has WireGuard

The goal of WireGuard is that users can navigate with more privacy when using a VPN. It will offer greater privacy than other protocols and it will also have faster connection speed and lower power consumption.

But for this to be possible different protocols come into play. There are some that are safer than others, faster, etc. One of them is WireGuard, a relatively recent protocol that is part of some of the VPNs on the market. It uses state-of-the-art cryptography and makes those connections perfectly encrypted.

The main mission of a VPN is encrypt the connection and hide certain data. For example, it is very useful to surf the Internet through a public Wi-Fi network in a shopping center. The data will travel encrypted and will not be exposed for a third party to access them.

The internet speed it is another very important factor when using a VPN. Normally we notice a decrease that can be very pronounced. This happens especially in free services, but it will also depend on factors such as the protocols they use.

Here WireGuard plays a very important role, since it helps to improve that speed and that it does not suffer when we navigate through a program of this type. Therefore, it is yet another reason why it is important that the VPN we choose has the WireGuard protocol.

There are more and more VPNs with WireGuard

It is a protocol that is not present in all VPNs, but it is true that there are more and more programs that use it. In recent times it has gained popularity due to the advantages that we have mentioned and makes many users choose programs that have it.

Among the most popular VPNs that WireGuard uses, we can name a few as NordVPN, CyberGhost VPN or Surfshark. They are some of those that have more users and also allow connectivity to be faster, more stable and with more possibilities in terms of available servers.

To all this we must add the security. And it is that a VPN that is not reliable is of little use, that does not protect our data correctly. Thanks to WireGuard, these programs have good speed and prevent personal data from being leaked.

In short, whenever we choose a VPN for the computer or mobile, different factors must be taken into account. One of them is going to be the protocols they use. We have seen in this article why it is interesting to have WireGuard and what are its positive points.