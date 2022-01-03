Xiaomi layer becomes faster and even more customizable

MIUI 13 is now official, Xiaomi’s great update for this 2022. The main challenge of this version is overcome stability and performance issues of MIUI 12.5, specifically, promising up to 26% improvement in system fluency compared to the previous version.

We have been able to thoroughly test MIUI 13, using the weekly beta version 21.12.30 from Xiaomi.eu. This ROM is based on Chinese MIUI 13 beta version, removing Xiaomi bloatware (unnecessary services and own applications). For this reason, this version is cleaner than the one that will end up reaching Spanish phones with global ROM, but the big changes in the system are present.

Performance is the main protagonist

We already anticipate that, visually and functionally, MIUI 13 is not a great leap, but the performance is noticeable from the first minutes. MIUI 12 was an unstable version, with several bugs in practically all Xiaomi and with a performance that could be improved, especially in mid-range terminals.

MIUI 13 is much more fluid than MIUI 12.5. Everything feels smoother, the animations are somewhat more refined and the sensation of speed is very high

MIUI 13 is much more fluid. Xiaomi promises up to 26% improvement in fluency, and it seems that they have delivered on their promise. The animations have been refined, the opening times of the apps are lower and the smoothness of the system is well above that seen in the previous version.

The system includes the RAM memory expansion that we already saw in some models with MIUI 12.5, now showing in the settings how much RAM we have added. In our case, we have used a POCO F3 (Redmi K40) with 6 GB of physical RAM and 2 GB of virtual expansion.

MIUI 13 shows how much RAM has been expanded virtually.

In our case, having a high-end processor helps, but this improvement in performance should be transferred to Xiaomi phones with more humble SoCs. MIUI 13 is faster than the previous version and it still has room for improvement, as we are testing a beta.

Small brushstrokes at UI level

MIUI 13 | MIUI 12

The interface of MIUI 13, at least in Spain, is practically identical to that of MIUI 12.5. The most notable change in the launcher is that the google search bar is now at the bottom and with transparent color, Google Pixel style. When we hold down to invoke the launcher settings, the widget button has much more prominence.

We have new widgets for gallery, security. They have an aesthetic similar to that of iOS, which is good news. This EU version does not include all the new widgets yet, so we are missing some. In addition to this improvement, the launcher now has a new mode that removes text labels from icons and increases their size, providing a cleaner interface.

It also changes the side panel of MIUI 13, which shows the date, system tools, step meter, screen time, etc. This panel can be replaced by Google Discover and, with high probability, it is Discover which ends up arriving by default in Spain, although we can always deactivate it to access this menu.

The sidebar is another of the extra functions of MIUI 13. It began to be tested in some models with MIUI 12.5, but everyone will receive it with this version. This bar allows invoke applications in a small window, so that we can use several apps simultaneously. It works quite well and is intuitive, quite a useful feature in times of almost seven-inch screens.

New settings: the battery is the protagonist

At the level of adjustments, highlight new options in the battery menu. Xiaomi now shows information about its status (excellent, good, normal or poor), allows you to activate the optimized load to charge slower from 80 to 100% and has an IFTTT-style task system.

This new way to automate tasks is very similar to IFTTT: it takes a while to set up, but it’s a blast

For example, we can program that, when we are watching a video in the gallery, the WiFi is turned off and the volume is turned up. Program do not disturb mode for nap time, adjust saving mode in a more personalized way (for example by deactivating NFC, location or even haptic feedback).

We liked how thorough this task system is. It takes a long time to customize it to our liking, but we can automate the behavior of the phone to a level that no other manufacturer, at the moment, allows.

In addition to this new battery menu, privacy settings are improved. Now we have a panel that shows us how many times have the apps used certain permissions, with a very Material You interface. From here we can revoke app permissions if we consider that they have asked for more than the account.

MIUI 13 improves on the most important thing: what is not seen

MIUI 13 has new animations, a new font, more and better widgets, but the most important thing is not about the UI, but about the performance. This beta version, in the two days that we have been able to test it with all our apps for daily use, is smooth, stable and well above MIUI 12.5.

The POCO F3 already worked outstandingly, but with MIUI 13 it looks like another phone. We do not reach the fluidity that ROMs like the Pixel give us, but it seems that Xiaomi will recover with this version the performance lost in recent years.