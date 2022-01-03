Xiaomi Redmi headphones greatly discounted and … with free shipping!

Who else and who least has wireless headphones in a drawer at home that they use at certain times. Now, more and more people use them every day to listen to their favorite music while they go to work, study, go out to play sports or simply to be able to answer calls received on the mobile in hands-free mode. If we are one of those who use them on a daily basis, then we will be somewhat more demanding when buying some. If you are looking for wireless headphones, with noise cancellation, connectivity with several devices, wireless charging, a long battery life, that offer quality sound and have an attractive design, there is no doubt that one of the best options is the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro. A model that we can get now on sale and with free shipping.
One of the features to highlight of this Xiaomi model is that they are headphones with 35dB intelligent noise cancellation. To do this, they are equipped with feedback and pre-feed microphones that are responsible for blocking or eliminating ambient noise by 98% to offer a much more immersive sound experience.
Very complete headphones with a modern design
A three-level noise cancellation that adjusts to up to three different levels thanks to an artificial intelligence algorithm that is capable of detecting the noise level of the environment at all times to perform the perfect fit automatically.
In addition to allowing us to enjoy sound without interruptions, it allows us to have much clearer and clearer conversations when we answer a call in hands-free mode. This way, there will be no noise or interference that gets in the way of our conversations. Now, these Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones also have a transparency mode that when activated, allows us to hear the surrounding noises without having to take them off. Very useful when we want to have a conversation with someone while we continue listening to music.
These Xiaomi Redmi headphones are equipped with a 9mm diaphragm that offers an incredible listening experience. Its settings make it possible to enjoy a sharp and clear sound, without distortion and with a great quality. The chip in charge of driving these headphones offers low consumption, so it is possible to enjoy your great audio experience during a maximum time of 28 hours, which is the maximum autonomy time that they offer us with the noise cancellation deactivated.
The fast charging of its case allows us to gain up to 3 hours of autonomy with only 10 minutes of charging, so we are hardly going to run out of battery at the least opportune moment.
Offer for Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones
These Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones have an official price of 62.99 euros, quite adjusted taking into account its great quality and benefits. Now, right now we can buy them for nothing more than 53.54 euros, thanks to the offer we found on eBay and which applies a 15% discount.
To enjoy this discount, all we have to do is follow the previous link, click on Buy now !, fill in all our information to place the order and then enter the HAPPY discount coupon22. At that time we will see that the price drops to 53.54 euros and we will be able to finalize the order. The delivery time is between 4 and 5 working days and includes the Free shipping.