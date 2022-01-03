Xiaomi Redmi headphones greatly discounted and … with free shipping!

One of the features to highlight of this Xiaomi model is that they are headphones with 35dB intelligent noise cancellation. To do this, they are equipped with feedback and pre-feed microphones that are responsible for blocking or eliminating ambient noise by 98% to offer a much more immersive sound experience.

Very complete headphones with a modern design

A three-level noise cancellation that adjusts to up to three different levels thanks to an artificial intelligence algorithm that is capable of detecting the noise level of the environment at all times to perform the perfect fit automatically.

In addition to allowing us to enjoy sound without interruptions, it allows us to have much clearer and clearer conversations when we answer a call in hands-free mode. This way, there will be no noise or interference that gets in the way of our conversations. Now, these Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones also have a transparency mode that when activated, allows us to hear the surrounding noises without having to take them off. Very useful when we want to have a conversation with someone while we continue listening to music.