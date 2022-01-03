Yalitza Aparicio wears a mermaid body in a tiny swimsuit from the beach | Special: Instagram

The renowned Oaxacan actress, Yalitza Aparicio, she enjoyed a relaxing December vacation on a paradisiacal beach and shared a series of images in which she appears posing in a tiny swimsuit that revealed her statuesque mermaid body.

Yalitza Aparicio shared an emotional message from New Year with images of her family trip in which she can be seen posing captivatingly under the warm rays of the sun and walking along the dream beach with her nephew.

The Oaxacan actress from 28 years old She wore a revealing purple two-piece swimsuit that she combined with a flirty plaid mini skirt, showing off her long wavy jet black hair and her face without a drop of makeup.

“For a few days I was disconnected from social networks because it is very important for me to dedicate time to my family, but I always carry them in my heart, thank you for opening the doors of your homes and thank you for always being there, I wish you Happy New Year !”, public.

Yalitza Aparicio is recognized worldwide for impersonating Cleo in the film “Rome”, whose performance earned her to become the first indigenous woman to be nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Actress.

After the overwhelming success of the multi-award-winning film directed by the Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, the actress originally from Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, was outlined as one of the most important media figures worldwide.

Recently, Yalitza Aparicio, starred in a mystical short film called “Daughters of witches” Directed by Mexican filmmaker Faride Schroeder and a few months ago he finished shooting his recent film called “Presences” Directed by the filmmaker Luis Mandoki.

The Oscar-nominated Mexican actress also debuted in the staging “I have a dream” at the National Auditorium in Mexico City and shared the stage with Eugenia León, Javier Camarena, Fernando Rivera Calderón, María Reyna, Juan Sant and children from Querétaro and Colima.

Since her film debut, Yalitza Aparicio has stood out in the world of fashion and last November she starred on the cover of the magazine Bad Man covered from head to toe in a dazzling chandelier headdress designed by artist Gabriel Levenguer.

The renowned Mexican actress of Mixtec origin became the first indigenous woman to grace the cover of the magazine Vogue Mexico in 2018 and in September 2021 he starred on the cover of the magazine Elle Mexico.

In addition, she is an ambassador for the exclusive French luxury watch and jewelery brand. Cartier and in recent months he has adorned stylish photo shoots modeling garments and accessories from the prestigious Italian firm Prada.

