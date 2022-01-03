Yanet García starts the year posing topless and with a fishnet mini dress that exposed her shapely silhouette

Yanet Garcia He started the year with a series of sensual images published on social networks with which the temperature rose again, since in them he appears showing off the impressive curves with which he has managed to conquer millions of hearts.

Although the Mexican rose to fame collaborating for the program ‘Hoy’ in the weather section, now she has become a sensual model of OnlyFans, a platform in which she has earned the recognition of subscribers thanks to the hot content she shares.

However, he has also caused a stir within his official Instagram profile, where he shows delirious publications in front of almost 14 and a half million followers, with which of course he has become one of the favorite celebrities.

As an example are two of his most recent publications, in which he appeared with suggestive clothes that have left very little to the imagination. And it is that, posing topless and wearing a red fishnet bikini, the royal celebrated the arrival of 2022.

The image that was liked by more than 300 thousand followers also made her worthy of a shower of messages in which her fans thanked her for sharing these types of images, in which her beauty is the main ingredient.

To continue the celebration, the actress also exhibited one of her most daring videos, in which again It caused all kinds of reactions when it appeared using only a micro fishnet dress in black., with which she revealed the tiny lingerie that ended up getting lost in her curves.

Walking, facing forward and turning her back to the camera, it was how the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, called her loyal fans to take a look at her daring clip.

You may also like:

–Yanet García turns her back to the camera while shaking her rear with tiny lingerie

–Yanet García models from bed daring transparent lace lingerie

–Yanet García leaves little to the imagination modeling daring green lace lingerie