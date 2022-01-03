Yanet García: The most spectacular photos that the ‘Weather Girl’ published in 2021

New York, United States.- Yanet García has become one of the queens of social networks for her charisma, beauty and style to dress. The 31-year-old is a lover of scarce looks and always stays at the forefront of fashion wherever she is.

No matter what time of year it is, the call ‘Weather girl’ it shines with every outfit you wear in your day-to-day life. Something that can be easily verified by visiting their official account of Instagram.

Yanet shares with her more than 14 million followers photos and videos of her constant travels, where she always stands out with tight leggings, spectacular dresses or small swimsuits of two pieces.

It should be remembered that at the end of 2019, the Monterrey Televisa and moved to U.S to live with her boyfriend, the American, Lewis HowesHowever, a few months ago they ended their relationship.

Did Martha Higareda steal her boyfriend?

After the notorious breakup, the actress Martha Higareda she was caught with Lewis, and the rumors of infidelity did not wait. But it was she herself who denied it, assuring that he was no longer with the ‘Weather Girl’ when they started dating.

Weeks later, the protagonist of Loving You hurts He confirmed on social networks that he started a relationship with the former athlete and since then he no longer hides his love, because he constantly publishes photos where he is seen with his new beau.

