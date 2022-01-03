Yankees and Correa to nothing to sign before the strike

Admin 12 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 71 Views

New York Yankees fans are quite upset with the absence of level signatures before MLB went on strike, seeing how other teams like them Texas Rangers and their Mets neighbors were propped up with the highest-profile hires, including two goals for the Bronx shortstop as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien were, both signing in Texas.

>

However, apparently the Yankees had a surprise in store and they simply ran out of time before the strike was consummated, since according to information from ESPN filmmaker Randy Wilkins, the Bronx Bombers and Puerto Rican Carlos Correa were “very close” to reaching an agreement before the lockout, however, they would have run out of time to stamp a signature.

According to Wilkins, once the work stoppage is over, the Yankees will charge again to finalize the deal with Carlos Correa and finally sign him, which seemed highly unlikely with reports that New York would opt to sign a veteran shortstop and in the short term like Andrelton Simmons.

Other reports indicate that the Yankees are also interested in the possible change of Matt Chapman of the Oakland Athletics to occupy that position, among other possibilities like Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Rangers and Elvis Andrus himself, also of Oakland.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I am a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

see more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Roberto Hernández is champion with Malacateco in Guatemala

AFP Guatemala City, Guatemala, / 02.01.2022 23:12:45 The modest Malacateco, of the Mexican technical director …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved