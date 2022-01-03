Yankees and Correa to nothing to sign before the strike

New York Yankees fans are quite upset with the absence of level signatures before MLB went on strike, seeing how other teams like them Texas Rangers and their Mets neighbors were propped up with the highest-profile hires, including two goals for the Bronx shortstop as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien were, both signing in Texas.



However, apparently the Yankees had a surprise in store and they simply ran out of time before the strike was consummated, since according to information from ESPN filmmaker Randy Wilkins, the Bronx Bombers and Puerto Rican Carlos Correa were “very close” to reaching an agreement before the lockout, however, they would have run out of time to stamp a signature.

According to Wilkins, once the work stoppage is over, the Yankees will charge again to finalize the deal with Carlos Correa and finally sign him, which seemed highly unlikely with reports that New York would opt to sign a veteran shortstop and in the short term like Andrelton Simmons.

Other reports indicate that the Yankees are also interested in the possible change of Matt Chapman of the Oakland Athletics to occupy that position, among other possibilities like Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Rangers and Elvis Andrus himself, also of Oakland.