Yankees would sign their old Mexican friend, Manny Bañuelos

According to sources New York Yankees reached an agreement with the pitcher Mexican Manny Banuelos, who rose to the Major Leagues as part of that organization.

Everything indicates that Bañuelos will have to stop pitching in the Mexican League because he reached an agreement with a Major League team, the Tomateros are trying to get him to have one more exit, it is strongly speculated that it was with the New York Yankees who made the Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

Who was Bañuelos for the Yankees?

On March 30, 2008 the Yankees signed Bañuelos as a free agent, shortly after he became the 13th prospect in the entire MLB, and the second best prospect of the Yankees, behind Jesús Montero.

How did you get out of the Yankees?

On January 1, 2015, the Braves sent Chase Shreve and David Carpenter to the New York Yankees in exchange for Manny. Then the Mexican was part of the Anaheim Angels, the Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners.

Status

5’10 tall

190 pounds

30 years

Lefty / opener

Where has Manny been?

Bañuelos has not pitched in the majors since 2019, when he threw 16 games with the White Sox, posting a 2-4 record with a 6.93 ERA in 50 innings and 44 strikeouts, then he was sent to the Minor Leagues and in November of the same year he chose free agency.

He was always active in professional baseball, from Korean baseball to the Mexican League.

He also had a hard time in 2015 when he first moved up to the majors with the Braves, going 0-1 with a 5.24 ERA in 26 innings.

