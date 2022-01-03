Zeekr will manufacture its electric and autonomous “Robotaxi” for Waymo – News – Hybrids and Electric

Just a few months ago we were already talking about the possibility of the technological Waymo getting down to work in launching its first fully autonomous electric taxi. Now the same company has taken a step forward and has signed an agreement with Zeekr to carry out the project called “Robotaxi”. This alliance has been sealed under the premise that Waymo will carry out the development of the necessary technology for the viability of the project, while Zeekr will be the company responsible for bringing to fruition everything that concerns the manufacture of the vehicle itself.

Despite the fact that this technology company originated in the United States and its intention has always been to establish an alliance with another partner from the same country of origin, they will eventually become partners with Zeekr, the firm founded in China. This is a brand of recent creation that falls under the umbrella of Geely, which has only released a single model, the Zeekr 001, which turned out to be a conversion of the Lynk & Co Zero. In recent months, the firm has expressed its willingness to opt as a mere vehicle manufacturer, a decision that seems to take shape after having reached this agreement with Waymo.

The first proposal made by Waymo for an autonomous electric vehicle, has been the minivan illustrated in this article, which presents a very unique and futuristic image, with a large cabin without any type of control unit other than a generous central screen through which to give the necessary information to its passengers. As specified by Zeekr, the vehicle is currently being developed in Gothenburg, Sweden, in the facilities of CEVT (China Vehicle Technology Center in Europe), although its manufacture and actual production will take place in the factories that Geely owns in China.

The interior of the Robotaxi is very minimalist, with no control knobs anywhere.

Unless Geely is working on the development of its own platform, Waymo’s autonomous vehicle will be based on a new open source and patented mobility architecture, which, all bets are directed towards the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture ), known mainly for being the one used on the first model presented by Zeekr, the 001 that we mentioned earlier.

The process of construction and manufacture of the same will be carried out in China under the standards and specific requests that the Americans have determined. Meanwhile, at the Waymo headquarters they will be in charge of bringing the vehicle in question to life inserting the software called “Waymo Driver” which will be in charge of providing the necessary intelligence to the vehicle. Currently this software system is in the process of execution.

Both associated companies see in this agreement an opportunity for advancement for the individual interests of each of them. For its part, Waymo believes that this will be the perfect opportunity to launch your ideal car under the intelligence that your software system will give you. On the other hand, Zeekr hopes to present itself to the world as a totally reliable vehicle manufacturer, although the Chinese at Geely go a step further and hope that at some point the agreement will serve to install the aforementioned autonomous driving software on their production vehicles.