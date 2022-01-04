4.5 million Americans quit their job in November

The 5 most in-demand jobs in the US in 2021 1:19

(CNN Business) – A record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in November, bringing the resignation rate to 3%, matching the September high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Workers left their jobs mostly in the hospitality sector, which had by far the highest resignation rate, at 6.1% in November, as well as in the healthcare sector. The number of dropouts also increased in the transport, storage and utilities sector.

“Workers continued to leave their jobs at a historic rate. Low-wage sectors directly affected by the pandemic continued to be the source of much of the high resignations,” said Nick Bunker, research director at Indeed Hiring Lab, in comments sent by email.

Will job abandonment continue in 2022?

The big question for 2022 is whether this dynamic will persist.

The high rate of resignations is a symptom of a tight labor market in which workers can find a new – and potentially better – job quickly.

The November data released on Tuesday still does not take into account the arrival of the omicron variant to the United States’ shores, which increased infections and put many workers at risk of contracting the virus in their workplaces.

Total outputs

Including layoffs and casualties, the total number of exits was 6.3 million.

Hotels and restaurants posted the largest increase in departures, as well as the largest decline in open jobs, according to the data.

The United States had 10.6 million jobs to fill in November, down slightly from just over 11 million jobs opened in October. Available jobs in the US peaked at 11.1 million last July.

Jobs in the finance and insurance sector, as well as those in the federal government, increased in November.

Hiring barely changed, standing at 6.7 million.