4 changes that come into effect with the new executive order against COVID-19

The new wave in the pandemic, driven by the omicron variant, forced the governor Pedro Pierluisi to impose a series of executive orders in recent weeks, seeking to curb the accelerated transmission of the COVID-19 In Puerto Rico.

The most recent decree, which takes effect on Tuesday, January 4, responds to the fact that “Scientific data indicates that additional affirmative action is necessary,” the document reads.

Executive Order 2021-086 refers to the historical data reported during December in lines such as the positivity rate and daily cases. More than 113,000 infections were confirmed on the island in the month that just ended, which represents a third of all cases detected on the island since the start of the pandemic, according to the doctor. Rafael Irizarry, professor of biostatistics at the Harvard University.

According to the data from the genomic surveillance of COVID-19, 154 cases of omicron. In the period from December 12 to 25, it was the dominant variant, representing 87.16% of the sequenced samples.

What does the new order say? Here we explain:

1. Time limitation

Until January 18, the closure of all private operations that serve the public during the hours of 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This applies to commercial, professional, non-professional, consumer services, sales, financial, recreation or entertainment, sports, among others.

2. Prohibition

In that early morning period, the sale of alcoholic beverages in establishments that remain open, including pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, inns, supermarkets, grocery stores, among others, will be prohibited.

The executive order also prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places during established closing hours.

Nor will it be allowed to carry out or continue agglomerations of people and social activities in private or public establishments, according to the order. This includes weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, teens, baby showers, dances, gender reveals and family events, among others.

Executive Order 2021-086 by El Nuevo Día

3. Mass activities

The new decree prohibits the celebration of any mass activity that brings together more than 250 people, regardless of the place – be it exterior or interior – and the schedule. This temporary measure suspends Section 5 of OE-2021-075, which regulates the activities of 500 people or more.

4. Fines for non-compliance

Any person or company that fails to comply with what is decreed in this executive order will incur a less serious crime and is exposed to a prison sentence that not to exceed six months or a fine of up to $ 5,000, or both at the discretion of the court. “Intervention is ordered with those citizens who fail to comply with the precautionary measures described in this order, including the mandatory use of a mask,” the order states.

Other measures in force

Since December 19, the governor has imposed several restrictions related to mass events, travelers and the capacity in stores. Also did compulsory booster dose in all personnel working in the health and education sectors.

OE-2021-085, in force since December 30, reduces capacity to 50% in closed establishments and 75% in outdoor spaces. Applies to restaurants, bars, hammocks, cafeterias, sport bars, cinemas, theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums, casinos and any other place “that serves food or drink.”

Meanwhile, to enter a food or beverage establishment, complete evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative result of a coronavirus test carried out 48 hours before or less must be presented. This order includes the terraces of food restaurants, known as food courts.

All passengers – vaccinated or not – traveling to Puerto Rico by domestic flight must present a negative COVID-19 test done 48 hours or before arriving in the country. Those who do not present a negative test will have 48 hours to do it on the island or they will be fined.