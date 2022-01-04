41% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have been destroyed

Shiba Inu is on fire. Almost 5.5 million SHIB tokens were burned in the last day and it will continue to rise. The ‘burn’ mechanism helps reduce the number of tokens in circulation and increases the price.

The current circulation can be a hindrance in the growth of the coin in terms of price, which is why we have been seeing multiple burnout events assumed by various companies. One of them was Bigger Entertainment’s Christmas Burn, which saw the destruction of 239 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. This triggered a momentary rally.

Bigger Entertainment was one of nine companies that came together for the SHIB Burn pledge, an initiative that promises to burn a fixed percentage of profits, sales, or a dollar amount to the official SHIB wallet. Steven Cooper, CEO of the crypto record label, shared with the community about the burning of another 2.75 million SHIB tokens on Monday.

Cooper declared:

Another 2.75 million #shib disappeared forever. Bringing our total burned to 889,483,100 since we launched our campaign on October 20. We are excited for what 2022 will bring! “

This brought the total burn value to 889,483,100 SHIB tokens since the campaign began in October.

Few other companies that were part of Burn’s commitment were Shiba Coffee company, The Vibe Maquillage, Marklien, Precious Paws, Cryptoon Network, Save The F ** king Trees, The SHIBETTES | 1/1 NFTs, and Shiba Search.

Burning SHIBA INU (SHIB)

In early May, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin received half of the Shiba Inu supply, after which he burned about 90% of his Shiba Inu holdings. This was worth $ 6.7 billion at the time and the remainder was said to have been donated to a charity. After this, Buterin had delivered 50 billion SHIB tokens [alrededor de $1.2 mil millones en ese momento] to India’s COVID-19 relief fund created by Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal.

These efforts previously brought the SHIB token to an all-time high of $ 0.00003791. This ATH was short-lived as the coin reached $ 0.00008845.

And the price?

Etherscan suggested that 125 million SHIB tokens were burned over the past five days, however the price has not reacted. The digital asset opened the new year with a value of $ 0.00003340 and is currently trading at $ 0.00003290.

Meanwhile, 41% of SHIB’s total supply was now destroyed. As the coin gains more widespread adoption, it remains to be seen whether market sentiment recovers as it did in October to rewrite a new all-time high.