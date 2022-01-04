5 reasons to take care of your outfit if you dedicate yourself to medicine

Fashion has no limits and takes over the medical sector to offer them colorful and cut uniforms trendy which are also distinguished by their comfort and textile technology.

If you have the fortune to dedicate yourself to medicine, the use and design of an ideal outfit will give you a modern and professional image. It is time to say goodbye to the neat but boring medical uniforms to welcome the models of the Mr Bon brand, a concept created by two Mexican entrepreneurs who seek to give a twist to the traditional to offer a colorful, modern, dynamic and made with the highest quality in its garment materials that become the best alternative for this sector.

The dentist María Andrea Moncada and the industrial engineer Manuel Ramírez are the creators of the Mr Bon brand that has revolutionized the world of medical uniforms and offer a wide variety of models and colors that adapt to the personality of the users. If you develop in medicine, we present the reasons why this brand will become your favorite, thanks to each outfit.











A Mexican concept

1. This young company created by Mexicans has not neglected any detail and although it has paid attention to elements such as comfort, design and style, it also highlights the quality of its materials.

2. In its collection you will not only find scrubs in which the Pony, Margarita and Cosmopolitan line stand out, which have all the attributes to make you look incredible at all times and at the same time are designed with strategic bags with which you will always carry everything with you. you need to check your patients.











3.- The quality of the fabrics and seams is of such high quality that your safety is guaranteed, since they are textiles that are resistant to daily use, and have anti-fluid technology that keep you protected from splashes, liquids or dirt.

4.- Mr Bon has a wide range of complementary garments such as surgical gowns, filipinas, surgical caps, surgical pajamas, and more, so this brand will become your bedside supplier.











5.- In addition to the fact that all their products are sold online and are available throughout Latin America, you always have the possibility to personalize your garments and give them that touch that distinguishes your style.

Bringing your outfit to life in your office or in the operating room is also a way to give your patients peace of mind and create an atmosphere of closeness and warmth, thanks to the design and style that Mr Bon offers you in each garment.

