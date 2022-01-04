5 reasons why WiFi is slow or not working

One of the first things we have to take into account is the height at which the router is placed. When the technician comes and makes us install the fiber, it is quite common for him to place the router in the cabinet where the television is located in the living room. It is always better place the router as high as possible and it is not advisable to leave it on the ground or behind objects that can hide it. Thus, we will have less interference and the signal will be much better throughout the coverage area covered.

We have already discussed this issue on more than one occasion and it is that the placement of the router can make the difference between having a good WiFi signal or that the performance of our wireless network is not optimal.

Although for some advanced users it is obvious, having WiFi is not the same as having Internet. WiFi allows our devices to connect to a network wirelessly. It is the connection established between the device and the router. But that they are connected correctly does not mean that we have Internet. It may be the case that we are connected to a LAN and that LAN does not have access to the Internet. On the other hand, we can also experience that the WiFi connection does not go as fast as we would like, since there are some reasons why we may be losing performance and that it is in our power to solve.

Also keep in mind that some materials can block the WiFi signal. Mainly the metals They are the ones that affect the signal the most, although as a general rule it is better to leave the router uncovered. In addition, another important aspect regarding the placement of the router is place it in the center of the houseSince your signal expands 360 large, it doesn’t make much sense to place it in a room facing the street or a neighbor.

Interference

A wireless network spreads in waves throughout our home. This means that you may experience interference from other broadcast sources. The neighbor’s WiFi router, appliances such as a microwave or electronic devices among others. In the case of microwaves, although these are sealed to prevent the waves from spreading, it is best to avoid the router being close.

On the other hand, although you may not have considered it a curious font that may cause interference are christmas lights. These types of lights cause electromagnetic fields that can lead to interference. Now we have a few days left of the Christmas period, but if you have noticed this last month that the WiFi was slower it may have been motivated by the Christmas lights.

Background downloads

One of the reasons why your WiFi connection is slower than normal is because you have a device doing a excessive use of bandwidth and you have not noticed. For example, your computer may be updating the operating system and this is slowing down the connection.

It is advisable to consult the Windows task manager, if you use this operating system, to see if there is any task that is using the bandwidth, which may even be the cause of the operating system itself.

Check router and connections

If, on the other hand, the problem is that the WiFi does not work, the first thing we have to do is make sure that everything is correct in our router. For example, a cable may have come loose.

One of the things we can do when the Internet stops working is reboot the router. The most recommended is turn it off for ten seconds and turn it on again after that time, since turning the router off and on immediately is more than likely to be useless.

Reset the router

One of the most drastic options we can carry out if we can’t get the WiFi to work is reset the router to factory settings. In this way we will leave the device as it came when we were installed fiber or as we bought it in the event that we have decided not to use the one offered by the operator with whom we have contracted Internet.

Once reset, keep in mind that you have to change the password for the WiFi and the password for accessing it. In short, these are some of the reasons why either the WiFi does not work or the connection is slower.