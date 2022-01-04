A budget of $ 330,920 is allocated for the reinforcement of traditional indigenous medicine

By Drafting of TVN Noticias 01/03/2022 – 2:44 PM



A budget of $ 330,920 was assigned to the Directorate of Indigenous Health Affairs (DASI), in support of the implementation and dissemination of Law 17 of June 27, 2016 that establishes the protection of knowledge of traditional indigenous medicine.

This, through financing from the World Bank (WB). In this sense, Patricio Montezuma, National Director of Indigenous Affairs of the Minsa pointed out that traditional medicine must be disseminated, practiced and known as an essential component of indigenous peoples.

“It is important that our native peoples protect this knowledge and this budget will reinforce these mechanisms,” said Montezuma.

He stressed that the competent authorities for the application of this law and its regulation are in charge of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), traditional indigenous authorities, general congresses and indigenous councils.

The Minsa, in coordination with the Ministry of Government, through the Indigenous Peoples Development Plan, have offered training and delivery of work tools to strengthen traditional medicine.

The traditional medicine of the indigenous peoples of Panama is not only a fundamental and valuable component of their worldview, but has also played a relevant role in achieving the well-being of indigenous individuals and communities over time.