A businessman who will issue bitcoin bonds in El Salvador announces that that country will have a digital currency law

Samson Mow, businessman and strategy director of Blockstream, a company that works in the cryptocurrency sector, announced this Sunday that El Salvador is preparing a new law of “digital values” for this 2022.

Blockstream, whose specialty is bitcoins, is the company that will be in charge of issuing the bonds in that digital currency in the Central American country.

In a post on his official Twitter profile, in English and informally, Mow made an announcement that the Government of El Salvador has not even made official or confirmed that it is evaluating to implement.

“I had an exceptional year in 2021 with the growth of Blockstream Series B to 3.2 billion dollars and announcing the Bitcoins Bonds with Nayib Bukele, but 2022 will be even more exciting,” the businessman began his publication. To which he added: “El Salvador’s new digital securities law is approaching, EBB1 in the first quarter and Infinite Fleet Beta in the second.”

Thus, Mow assured that he will continue to strengthen ties with the Central American government, and that his company will be in charge of the issuance of the ‘Volcán Bonds’ in collaboration with Bitfinex, another company in the same sector.

With the 20 new laws that we will send to the Legislative Assembly, on innovation and financial freedom, the logical thing is that it will be in El Salvador 🇸🇻 https://t.co/xeGBuXEtjr – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

The strategy director has not given more information about the content of this supposed law of digital values. In addition, no official channel of the Salvadoran Government has released any information about this announcement.

Bukele himself limited himself to informing through Twitter that he will shortly send to the Legislative Assembly around 20 standards related to “innovation and financial freedom”.

2022 predictions on #Bitcoin: • Will reach $ 100k • 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender • Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year • Bitcoin City will commence construction • Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed • Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

However, on January 1, Bukele did release his predictions about bitcoins for 2022. According to the president, the cryptocurrency will be adopted by two other countries as legal tender, it will become a major electoral issue in this year’s US elections and the Volcán Bonds “will be oversubscribed.”

The El Salvador Volcano Bonds are an instrument designed to finance the construction of the new ‘Bitcoin City’, which will begin in 2022, according to the Salvadoran president. They will be 10-year bonds, denominated in US dollars, and owe their name to the fact that the new city will be powered by geothermal energy from a nearby volcano.

The Salvadoran government’s cryptocurrency strategy has lifted numerous reviews experts and even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who even said in a statement less than two months ago that “given the high volatility of bitcoin prices, its use as legal tender implies significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity and financial stability“.