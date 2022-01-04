“A night of salsa 11”: The National Stadium will be the setting for the concert to be held this February 5 La Sonora Ponceña El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Celebs NNDC | EYE-SHOW

“A Night of Salsa 11” It comes with everything and with a special edition to be held on Saturday February 5 at the National Stadium starting at noon with all the biosafety protocols.

The musical grid will be composed of the most important groups and soloists in the world with the best of their live repertoire, starting with the University of Salsa: The Great Combo of Puerto Rico and La Sonora Ponceña.

From Colombia comes the Grupo Niche, and as a representative of Cuba, comes the greatest exponent of timba Alexander Abreu and Havana D’Primera, who will perform for the first time in Lima in a massive event.

The romantic of salsa, Tony Vega also joins the event with his best classics and his recent single “Tú y Yo” with Amy Gutiérrez; in turn, the Dominican idol Raulín Rosendo will sing his hits and his new song with Zaperoko “Uno se cura” for the first time on the Nacional stage.

A new value of Puerto Rican salsa that has become a sensation recently opening the tour to Gilberto Santa Rosa in the United States, is Gerardo Rivas (son of Jerry Rivas) who will bring his hit “Happy” and Kayvan Vega, another value of the new Puerto Rican generation that promotes his single “Ya se acabó”.

The billboard for this traditional salsa festival is completed by Frankie Ruiz Jr., who in February releases a DVD with 13 songs produced by Diego Galé in Miami; Y Maelo Ruiz who has been giving the final touches to his new album that will have several guests.

It is worth mentioning that 4 of the best national orchestras and soloists will parade in the anteroom. Tickets for “A Salsa Night 11” are available with a 20% discount with any means of payment until January 3 at Teleticket.

