Adams calls for universal testing mandate as New York State hospitalizations near 10,000

What you should know New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to push for vaccination and testing as the state battles its worst wave of COVID-19 in a year. Daily deaths reached triple digits Monday for the first time since mass vaccinations began.

The risk of serious infections more than quintupled in December, while the risk of extraordinary hospitalizations nearly doubled. Unvaccinated New Yorkers are still infected and hospitalized at more than 6 and 14 times the rate, respectively, of those vaccinated.

The Omicron variant, whose first local case was reported on December 2, accounted for 95.3% of the gene-sequenced New York COVID-positive samples uploaded to GISAID during the past two weeks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams began his first full week in office and promised to keep schools open safely and said he would like all students to take mandatory COVID-19 tests.

It’s unclear if the city has the authority to take such action, Eric Adams said, or if Gov. Kathy Hochul would have to approve such a measure.

The governor, who has also promised to keep schools open safely across the state for the duration of this academic year, has been funneling current tests and other resources to the city’s public schools amid the rapid spread of a a variant that more than doubled the average number of new daily cases in the last week alone.

Hospitalizations in the city have increased 64% weekly and represent more than 52% of the nearly 10,000 COVID patients currently hospitalized statewide. That dismal statewide total Hochul shared Monday is the highest since May 2020 and surpasses the January 2021 peak level of increase by nearly 300 admissions.

Democrat Hochul indicated that this will be a critical week to assess whether more aggressive measures are needed to preserve hospital capacity amid an Omicron surge that she does not expect to end until February and that she says has not yet reached its peak. maximum.

“We are not in a good place. This is the winter increase that we predicted,” he said Monday. “And we fully anticipate that, in addition to the increase that is underway, there will be another wave that will occur as a result of this vacation.”

The data is almost difficult to understand. About one in five New York tests is testing positive these days, and that number is expected to rebound Tuesday as data from lagging reports from the holiday weekend hits state databases.

Long Island has the highest mobile positivity rate according to the most recent data, with nearly a quarter of all tests conducted in that region coming back positive, while more than one in five tested positive in New York City. . Of the five counties, The Bronx has the highest positivity rate according to state data, about 28%.

The wave of infections fueled by the Omicron, while milder than the more serious threat posed by the delta variant, is weakening everything from Broadway’s return to transit and air transport operations, crippling the workforce with the sheer volume of people who need isolation due to risk of exposure or infection. Recent federal and state guidelines facilitating the 10- to 5-day window mean that many workers can return to work faster, but a positive case still produces an absence.

A growing share of positives are groundbreaking COVID-19 cases, although state data shows that the unvaccinated are still at least six times more likely to be infected.

In the city, the suspension of three subway lines due to virus-related staff shortages continued this week, with commuters reporting that they waited longer for trains and buses. A school in Brooklyn did not open Monday because of what the principal said was a shortage of staff. The city’s Department of Education website listed eight schools that were closed due to the virus out of around 1,700.

Right now, students make up the bulk of confirmed positive cases in schools (60%), but the Department of Education hasn’t updated its COVID panel since before the long holiday weekend. More information on that front should arrive in a few days.

The main concerns of serious COVID illnesses remain among immunosuppressed and unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated New Yorkers are being hospitalized at a rate of 30 per 100,000, while only 2.1 out of 100,000 vaccinated experience symptoms that require hospitalization.

Rates among children have skyrocketed in New York in recent weeks, especially in the city, sparking new impulses for parents to vaccinate their youngest children and get boosters for older ones, now that the FDA has approved the third. Pfizer dosage for children 12-15 years. It is not clear when children ages 5 to 11 can meet the requirement.

The rising rates of COVID-19 in New York are a reflection of a national fight to combat a virus that much of the world was beginning to hear about at this time two years ago. More than a handful of states are reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases almost daily and are fighting to protect hospitals that are already burdened with increased pressure.

The United States set a new daily record for COVID cases on Monday with more than a million new positives. Meanwhile, Ómicron accounts for as much as 74% of all current infections in the US, according to CDC estimates. That applies through the week ending December 25. The data has not yet been updated for the most current week, but will likely reflect a more pronounced increase in the prevalence of the variant that was first detected in South Africa.

In the New York area, the CDC estimates that the prevalence of Omicron could exceed 97%.