Adams orders city agencies to reduce fines for small businesses – Telemundo New York (47)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday issued an executive order directing city agencies to determine which violations most frequently affect small businesses and recommend changes, including reducing or eliminating those penalties.

Adams, who campaigned firmly for business, used an appearance at Chinatown’s iconic Pearl River Mart to reveal the plan.

“I know this city. This city is resilient. We just have to get out of the way and allow that resilience to happen. We have used our agencies to turn the American Dream into a nightmare. Every day, all day, on the trail of little ones. companies, without allowing them to prosper and grow. Resenting the fact that an agency walks through the door, not to say “we are here to help, but we are here to do harm, and that has to stop,” said Adams.

The six-agency order – the Department of Buildings, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Sanitation, the Fire Department, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene – is designed to reduce fines and warn violators. for the first time or periods to correct your violations.

The agencies must present their recommendations within a period of three months.