AeroMobil: the first flying car planned to be sold in 2023

Flying cars were one of the great promises of technology when the world was approaching the new millennium and it seems that we are getting closer to seeing them travel through the skies. Several companies are entering this developing market and some like AeroMobil they are setting the standard with their advanced prototypes.

This company has been talking about its progress in this field for some years, but it was until 2021 that they made their ambitions clearer when they showed their vehicle in the United States last December, this within the activities of the Art Basel exhibition in Miami. And while the competition on the flying car circuit already has competition, this model seems to be closer to its mission.

The AeroMobil project

The aeronautical and automotive industries are about to give one of the most important steps in its history with flying cars. We do not know for sure if it will materialize in the short or medium term, but several projects around the world give us an idea that this will become a reality sooner rather than later … and as we said, AeroMobil They are the ones who have one of the clearest ideas in this regard.

It was in 2010 that this company of Slovak origin was established in order to establish its vision: bring the world’s first flying car and unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of talk about the development of such a machine. In a first optimistic movement, it was planned to have it ready before 2020, precisely by 2017, but various factors did not allow the project to advance at the desired pace.

In this way, for example, AeroMobil at one point stopped collaborating with the Slovak designer Štefan Klein (remember his name well), one of the architects who bet everything on the flying car … but that did not stop the company from working on its prototypes. Now, for the past 2021, things were shown to be on the right track.

They present the prototype that is planned to be sold in 2023

After years of research and development, AeroMobil finally showed its creation in broad strokes. First, in March 2021, they launched a commercial where we got a first look at the car’s design, ensuring that for its creation went through more than 300 thousand hours of engineering and design testing.

A few months later, last December during Art Basel in Miami, the Slovak company officially presented its prototype known as AM4, which is – worth the redundancy – the fourth proposal shown by its developers. And on this one, we already have some important specifications of what it will be able to do both on the ground and in the air.

From the outset, the developers of the AeroMobil assure that their machines will take only three minutes in converting from car to plane. The car, according to the official website of the company, is the next evolution of high-end sports cars since its design includes signs of manufacturers such as BMW, Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes Benz and Ferrari. Therefore, it will be a high-end car. high

Measuring six meters long by two meters wide, the AM will fly with a wingspan of more than nine meters between its wings. The power will run through ashybrid powertrain with engine 300 horsepower turbocharged internal combustion. The designers mention that it has completed more than 10,000 hours of simulated and live flight, ensuring that it is quite safe to drive or fly it as such.

For now, no mention has been made of how much it will cost (although we can obviously expect a fortune). However, AeroMobil has it very clear: they want to start selling it in 2023. Will they succeed? That is possible, although as we mentioned before, between tests, improvements and other details, the development of the flying vehicle has been delayed. We will have to wait a year to see if it is true that they will launch it on the market.

It is not the only flying vehicle competing in the market

Above in this note we ask you to remember the name of Štefan Klein. As we already mentioned, this man was one of the first involved in the idea of ​​designing a flying car, but by chance of fate he separated from AeroMobil.

Well, competition in the ‘automotive aeronautics’ market – to call it somehow – is broader thanks to the fact that Klein established the company Kleinvision to develop his own vehicle called AirCar. However, this model, very similar in design and appearance, has not achieved the power figures and simulated flight hours of its competitor…. although yes, he has already made a tour between two cities (HERE we will tell you more).

Who will be crowned as the top flying car designer on the market? Open your bets.