After starting an affair with Yanet García’s ex, Martha Higareda makes an impact with a black mini swimsuit

Mexico City.- Mexican actress Martha Higareda The end of the year was not wasted to travel to the islands of Hawaii in the company of her new boyfriend, the former American athlete Lewis Howes, from where she showed off her beauty.

Through her Instagram account, the former Televisa star documented her stay at the paradisiacal tourist spot and also took the opportunity to show off a spectacular two-piece black swimsuit that caused madness among her fans.

In the publication, the protagonist of Loving You hurts, Don’t stain, Frida Y Marry who can, is shown posing for the camera wearing a beach hat and next to what appears to be volcanic rock.

life is a gift and that is why we call the now the present, “he wrote.

In this way, the 38-year-old artist revealed her well-cared for anatomy, which did not go unnoticed by her more than 4.4 million followers, who gave her hundreds of comments full of affection and admiration.

His controversy with Yanet García

It should be remembered that a few months ago, Martha Higareda was criticized on social media for allegedly stealing her boyfriend’s Yanet Garcia, with whom Lewis had a relationship for more than 2 years.

Faced with this situation, Higareda came out to deny the rumors and in various interviews assured that the 38-year-old man had already finished with the ‘Weather girl’ when they started dating.

Source: Instagram @marthahigaredaoficial