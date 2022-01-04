The singer Alejandra Guzmán worries her fans and it is that on social networks she has shared a photograph of her mother, Silvia Pinal, after being in recovery after going through the pneumonia disease.

Gabriela Alejandra Guzmán Pinal uses her Instagram account to remember her mother, a black and white photography where the first actress carries her daughter when she is just a baby, and the image cannot be the most moving.

You can read: Alejandra Guzmán boasts her new haircut that has taken several years off her

Silvia Pinal was in poor health for what had to be hospitalized, fear invaded Mexican homes and of course those of the Pinal and Guzmán family, since the events occurred after the loss of Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández.

In the worst moments the Pinal family stayed together, even after the rudeness starring Adela Micha who dared to say to the air but without realizing that Silvia Pinal was already going to pass away, so they had to prepare a tribute.

“Mommy of my heart”, writes Alejandra guzmán on Instagram, and worries her fans

The daughter of rock and roll singer Enrique Guzmán could be showing signs that her mother’s health has been complicated, so Internet users have sent their best wishes so that Silvia Pinal is in good health.

Alejandra Guzmán worries her fans, shares a photo of Silvia Pinal. Photo: Special



Alejandra guzmán does not accept Adela Micha’s gift

After the shameful moment that Adela Micha spent expressing herself in such a way about Silvia Pinal’s life, it has been said that the journalist has sent Alejandra Guzmán a gift, which he has not accepted.

It may interest you: Maribel Guardia in a white swimsuit at 62, surpasses Bárbara de Regil in a black one

Even though Adela Micha he has apologized And she wanted to make up for her mistake, her deepest thinking was revealed on the air and she has even been accused on social networks of the low awareness as a communicator and the unprofessionalism that she has shown.

It may interest you: Healthy habits for women who want a change in their life

The truth is that the Pinal family has not liked the action of Adela Micha very well, for her part, Sylvia Pasquel has also made a series of comments on her Twitter account against the news anchor, in total defense of his family.

Follow us on Soy Carmín’s TikTok for more content