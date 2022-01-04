Alert that German Lesther is very sick

Members of the Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN) warn about the deterioration of the health of Lesther Alemán and demand that external medical assistance be allowed to enter the detention center in the Directorate of Judicial Affairs (DAJ), better known as Nuevo Chipote.

“The constant pain in his right leg does not allow him to sleep or walk well”, they alerted with great concern.

Lesther Alemán is one of 170 prisoners for political reasons in Nicaragua. Of the 182 days of imprisonment, only four visits to their relatives have been allowed.

According to the AUN text, neither Lesther’s mother nor her lawyer have received a specific diagnosis about the state of health in which she is currently, however, they are concerned that the request for strong painkillers will continue.

Therefore, they demand that the authorities be allowed the entry of the International Red Cross and an external doctor so that, in addition to their health, the conditions of confinement to those deprived of liberty can be verified.

“We demand that they be given the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that they be allowed the weekly visits stipulated in the law, that interrogations as a torture mechanism cease, that they be allowed to speak with their cellmates, that the light in their cell be turned off during the night, and that all the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the “Nelson Mandela Rules”, are observed.

On January 1, Ms. Lesbia Alfaro, Lesther Alemán’s mother, was able to visit him for the fourth time. 100% Noticias tried to seek his reaction, but he refused to speak.

“They did not allow me to visit”

In December, Ms. Carolina Jirón, mother of the political prisoner Samanta Jirón, told this medium that one of the measures taken by the relatives is to avoid giving statements to the media to prevent their children from being punished.

Samantha Jirón was arrested on November 9, 2021, Although the first visit was scheduled for December 24, her mother said that it was denied, when consulting 100% Noticias if the visit would be rescheduled, she did not respond.