all this will be more expensive in 2022

If you were horrified by rising prices in 2021, prepare for 2022. Furniture, gasoline, dining out and even medical care will be a little more expensive this year, which begins hit by inflation and an unprecedented crisis in the global supply chain.

“People are already well aware of the increases in 2021. Inflation hit a 39-year high in November. And unfortunately, there are no signs that prices will drop anytime soon, ”says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

For Ramhold, there is “no way out,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t shop smarter. An article of his on the popular comparison shopping website offers some strategies:

Houses

In 2020 and early 2021, there was a high demand for homes, and many sellers were able to ask for almost any price, depending on the area. But the timber shortage took its toll and the price hike returned.

“Although the price of wood may be returning to normal levels, the market is still affected. It will take a while for things to fully stabilize, ”he said.

Ramhold recommends looking for the best mortgage rates and, if you are a first-time buyer, take advantage of any assistance program. “Don’t be in a rush to buy a new home.”

Food, soft drinks and snacks

Not only are the most basic foods like eggs, meat and milk becoming more expensive; sodas and some sandwiches too.

Coca-Cola will also raise its prices (Photo: Getty Images)

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced that they were going to increase their prices, as well as Oreos, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids treats. Speaking to CNBC, Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put confirmed a 7% price increase.

Here Ramhold recommends keeping an eye on weekly sales. “Even big box stores like Target have them, and they offer a wide variety of discounts on prepared foods, meats and produce. Take advantage of coupons too. Many stores now use digital coupons, ”he added.

Clothes

This year may not be the best to renew your dressing room. Apparel sales are expected to rebound, but supply chain disruptions will push retail prices up 3.2%, according to a report from McKinsey’s Business of Fashion.

Up to 15% of fashion executives expect to increase prices by 10% or more in 2022.

“Pro Tip: Before you buy something new, sell your old clothes. You can do it in person or online through sites like Tradesy, Poshmark and thredUP ”.

The books

If you follow the authors on social networks or are subscribed to their newsletters, you have probably already heard about the shortage of books.

Woman reads an e-book (Photo: Getty Images)

Many asked their readers to reserve physical books as soon as they see them, as the publishing industry grapples with shipping delays, outdated printers and a shortage of workers.

“As much as you prefer the smell of printed books, this may be the year to go for electronic ones. Free reading options are available on the Internet. It’s also worth getting a card from your local library, ”advises the Dealnews analyst.

This is a good opportunity to purchase services like Kindle Unlimited, which provides access to e-books, audiobooks, and magazines for a monthly fee.

Heating

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that for the coming winter, most consumers can expect an increase of up to 54% compared to last season.

The EIA forecasts that all heating fuels will be affected (Photo: Getty Images)

The EIA forecasts that all heating fuels will be affected, including natural gas and propane, as a slightly colder winter is expected this year.

“Consider a home energy audit to detect and repair potential leaks and find areas for improvement, like sealing drafty windows, for example. In some states, utilities may even offer the service for free. “

Cars and gasoline

Gasoline prices had already risen 58.1% in 2021, but in some states, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky, they are likely to rise further “very soon,” according to GasBuddy.com.

On the other hand, vehicle manufacturing, hard hit by the shortage of microchips, is slowing down. The problem has even spread to ambulances, with Ford cutting production at four of its plants in early 2021.

Ramhold recommends buying older models and checking what is in stock at dealerships, from the years 2019, 2020 or 2021.

“Buy at the end of the month or on a Monday night. It’s when sellers are motivated to negotiate and have time to sit down with you instead of trying to rush a sale, ”he said.

Go out to dinner

Eating out will also be more expensive after a two-year pandemic. Restaurants have had to raise wages to attract workers and pay suppliers more. Not only are the menus “shrinking”, the prices of the dishes will also go up.

Eating out will also be more expensive after two years of the pandemic (Photo: Getty Images)

“Look for weekly specials or dining deals, like two-for-one burger nights. Sometimes getting more for the same money is a good way to add value, even at a higher price. “

Computers and electronics

Of course, the microchip shortage is to blame once again. People continue to work from home and many are sticking with the remote model for good, so computers are in high demand again.

Like televisions and video game consoles, computers have much less inventory. Factories initially had to close during the onset of the pandemic, and there were other problems as well: a Japanese microchip plant caught fire, a factory in Texas was forced to close during a winter storm in February, and a severe drought affected Taiwan. the chip-making process, which takes water.

Some of the best sales for this year are sure to come during Presidents’ Day and the Super Bowl, when retailers downgrade last year’s models.

Go to the doctor

Medical supplies have become more expensive due to the rising price of raw materials such as metal and plastic, not to mention a shortage of microchips.

Additionally, items such as diapers, incontinence products, feminine hygiene items and even toilet paper are seeing price increases, as manufacturers try to compensate for supply chain problems.

One strategy is to use tax-advantaged accounts for medical expenses (Photo: Getty Images)

Paying for health care was a problem long before the pandemic. According to a medical index published by consulting firm Milliman, healthcare costs in the United States have risen 8.4% since 2020.

Julie Ramhold advises paying close attention to medical bills and checking with insurance companies.

“Don’t be afraid to come up with a payment plan or ask them to cover the increased cost of something. But remember to be polite: you will have better luck negotiating if you are patient and kind, ”he said.

Another strategy is to use tax-advantaged accounts for medical expenses, such as health savings accounts or flexible spending accounts.

