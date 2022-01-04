Alone and divorced: After leaving Televisa and arriving at TV Azteca, actress leaves Mexico and lives hell

Mexico City.- A famous host and actress, who worked for years in Televisa with successful projects and was recently in Aztec TV, left Mexico for a while to go to work in Telemundo And she faced a difficult situation that caused her to be away from her son for more than a year.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

It is about the also model Gaby ramirez, who rose to fame after hosting the game show A La Cachi Cachi Porra in Channel eleven and after debuting in acting with the hit telenovela Maria from the neighborhood.

Another of the artist’s well-known projects was having worked for years in Night TV Channel 4 next to Coque Muniz, Raquel Bigorra and more artists.

After her debut, Televisa continued to give Gaby opportunities and included her in soap operas such as Wood Woman, Fire in Blood, Until the money do us part, and in unitary like As the saying goes.

In fact, she starred in one of the highest-rated episodes in the show’s history, which was titled Conscience is worth more than a thousand witnesses and which aired in 2014.

A few months ago, the beautiful model appeared in the facilities of the Ajusco company because it was guest host of the program Late afternoon, which was transmitted through channel A +, however, it was not hired permanently.

Currently Ramírez lives in Miami and in an exclusive interview with the magazine TVNotes detailed that he currently works for Telemundo. Unfortunately, not everything has been honey on flakes for her and during this same talk she confessed the hell who lived a few months ago.

At work very well, I am working at Telemundo, however, my personal life in the last year and a half was a nightmare, “he explained.

The former member of Study 2 from TV star She confessed that for months she was away from her son Miles because she made the decision to send him to live in Australia with his father Nickolas Ptk, from whom he has already separated, because he did not want him to get Covid-19.

With all the pain in my heart and worried about what might happen to him, I called him and told him that if he could take Miles to be protected … After six months away from him I could no longer bear it, I asked him to Nickolas to bring it to me and it turned out that they could no longer leave, “he said.

However, the man refused to bring him back when she asked him and it was until last November that she was able to meet him again.

He told me that he was going to keep it because, although I have his physical and legal custody, it could be lost because he was not with me for more than six months … I did not stop insisting that he return it to me; It was a nightmare, every ‘no’ on his part filled me with anguish, “he said.

Finally, Gaby said that the most painful thing was that the little boy did not recognize her after seeing her again and that is why they had to attend with a therapist to regain their relationship.

Source: TVNotas and Instagram @gabyramireztv