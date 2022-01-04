Altair Jarabo and his spectacular swimsuit that everyone talks about

Without a doubt, 2021 was the best year on a personal level for Altair Jaraboas you found love in french Fréderic Garcia, with whom he married in an old castle in Paris, France.

Her recent wedding and her professional success are the things that the beloved actress appreciated, who said goodbye to the year with a tremendous swimsuit.

Through her social networks, the protagonist of For loving without law shared an image in which she appears wearing a yellow bikini while posing with a smile in front of the sea.

With the message “Happy New Year”, Altair got more than 196 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from friends, family and followers.

Altair Jarabo will return to soap operas

Jarabo will return to telenovelas in 2022 after marrying businessman Frédéric García in France. With this news he denied that he plans to withdraw from the artistic environment after having gone to Europe for his marriage.

By 2022, it had already been announced that a new Televisa telenovela will hit the screens in which many expectations have been placed. Warrior heart It is the tentative title of the melodrama that will be produced by Salvador Mejía and in which recordings will begin the first semester of next year.

